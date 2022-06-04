× Expand Augusta Art Guild Art in the Garden takes place in Augusta, KY always on the first Saturday in June.

Art in the Garden in Augusta

Discover the delights that await you in beautiful Augusta, Kentucky during the 21st Annual ART IN THE GARDEN: Saturday, June 4th from 10am – 5pm. Held on the banks of the Ohio River, this exciting outdoor event features over 50 artists, live music, delicious food, local wines and crafted beer, and creative activities for the kids. Along with a wonderful array of original art and music during this all-day free event, Augusta offers visitors several great restaurants, B&Bs, the Rosemary Clooney Museum, and plenty of antique and folk art shopping. Our charming small-town is pedestrian and pet-friendly and parking is free. Accessible by car, boat, or the Jenny Ann ferry, Augusta is only 42 miles east of Cincinnati and 90 miles northeast of Lexington. ART IN THE GARDEN is sponsored by the Augusta Art Guild.

For more information call (513) 310-5652 or visit AugustaArtGuild.com