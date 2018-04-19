Art with Lego Bricks at the Louisville Zoo
See larger-than-life sculptures of endangered wildlife by artist Sean Kenney
For more information, visit www.louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Art with Lego Bricks at the Louisville Zoo
See larger-than-life sculptures of endangered wildlife by artist Sean Kenney
For more information, visit www.louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.
May 30, 2018
May 31, 2018
June 1, 2018
June 2, 2018
June 3, 2018
June 4, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053