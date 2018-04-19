Art with Lego Bricks at the Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Art with Lego Bricks at the Louisville Zoo 

See larger-than-life sculptures of endangered wildlife by artist Sean Kenney

For more information, visit www.louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502-459-2181
