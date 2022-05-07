Art, Beats + Lyrics Urban Art Showcase at KFC Yum! Center

Art, Beats + Lyrics Urban Art Showcase to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

There is no cost to attend but guests must register in advance to guarantee a ticket. Art, Beats + Lyrics, the national art and music tour presented by Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and curated by Cult Creative, was launched by Cult Creative in 2004 as a local art show in Atlanta. The event provides a platform to celebrate art and hip-hop culture. Returning from a small hiatus, this year’s showcase invites art and culture enthusiasts to come celebrate at its pop-up exhibits for its post-pandemic program.

Show Name: Arts, Beats and Lyrics

Show Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Location: KFC Yum! Center | 1 Arena Plaza | Louisville, KY 40202

Box Office Ticket Prices: Must register in advance for complimentary admission.

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com