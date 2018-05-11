Art-A-Thon in Danville

This art-making extravaganza will showcase the talents of dozens of professional and aspiring artists in our community while raising funds to support the Community Arts Center’s arts education programs for children and adults.

From 11am to 4pm on Saturday, May 12th, downtown Danville will be overflowing with artists demonstrating their craft. Painters and potters, quilters and sculptors, dancers and singers, established professionals and aspiring art students will join together for a day of creative art-making.

Registration is now open for participating artists!

For more information visit communityartscenter.net/art-a-thon/