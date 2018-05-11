Art-A-Thon in Danville

to Google Calendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00

Danville Community Arts Center 401 W Main St, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Art-A-Thon in Danville

This art-making extravaganza will showcase the talents of dozens of professional and aspiring artists in our community while raising funds to support the Community Arts Center’s arts education programs for children and adults.

From 11am to 4pm on Saturday, May 12th, downtown Danville will be overflowing with artists demonstrating their craft. Painters and potters, quilters and sculptors, dancers and singers, established professionals and aspiring art students will join together for a day of creative art-making. 

Registration is now open for participating artists!

For more information visit communityartscenter.net/art-a-thon/

Info
Danville Community Arts Center 401 W Main St, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Art-A-Thon in Danville - 2018-05-11 11:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Submit Yours