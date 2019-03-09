Arte Cubano Exhibit at Kentucky Museum

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Arte Cubano Exhibit at Kentucky Museum

Arte Cubano highlights a universally agreed-upon characteristic of the island’s art: an incredible diversity. Cuban art is so rich in large part because of its diverse cultural blend of African, European, and Latin/Caribbean influences. Add to these traditional roots the revolution of 1959, and Cuban art occupies a unique aesthetic place in the contemporary art world.

For more information call (270) 745-3369 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/exhibits/artecubano.php

