Arte Cubano Exhibit at Kentucky Museum

Arte Cubano highlights a universally agreed-upon characteristic of the island’s art: an incredible diversity. Cuban art is so rich in large part because of its diverse cultural blend of African, European, and Latin/Caribbean influences. Add to these traditional roots the revolution of 1959, and Cuban art occupies a unique aesthetic place in the contemporary art world.

For more information call (270) 745-3369 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/exhibits/artecubano.php