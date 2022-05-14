Artful Connections Exhibit at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

This exhibition, Sponsored by U. S. Bank, showcases the parallels in cultural achievements between the Commonwealth’s largest city, Louisville and Owensboro. These commonalities are fostered by Owensboro’s recognition as a leader in arts and culture in the region. Guest Curator for the exhibition was the highly regarded artist/educator, Robert Lockhart, founding Director of the Fine Arts Program at Louisville‘s Bellarmine University.

Scheduled May 14 - July 17, 2022 the exhibition features more than 100 works of art by 45 artists nominated for the exhibition by Lockhart. The works are on loan from artists’ studios, college and university collections in Louisville, private and public collections in OBKY and the Permanent Collection of the OMFA. Gallery talks by the Guest Curator and artist’s demonstrations will interpret the exhibition.

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5:00 p.m. and weekends 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are encouraged of $3.00 for adults for $2.00 for children.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.