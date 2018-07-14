Artisan Center Porcelain on the Potter’s Wheel Demonstrations

On Saturday, July 14, studio potter Martha Puckett, of Louisville, will demonstrate porcelain pottery on the wheel. Puckett creates functional wares for the kitchen and her blue dragonfly decoration is distinctive. Come watch her throw porcelain.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov