Artisan Center Demonstrates Gourd Ornaments

Gourd Ornaments Created by Paul Buhrmester

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Paul Buhrmester, of Bowling Green, will create ornaments from uniquely shaped gourds. Buhrmester uses a wood burning tool and paint to decorate each gourd in different patterns and colors.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov