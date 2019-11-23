Artisan Center Demonstrates Wax Ornaments

Wax Ornaments Created by Christa Smith

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Christa Smith, of Elizabethtown, will demonstrate how she creates wax ornaments with molds. Smith decorates the cooled wax ornaments with acrylic paint to bring out the details in each ornament. This type of ornament is common in Germany, Smith’s country of birth.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov