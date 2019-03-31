Artisan Center Features Berea College Basket Demonstration
Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Berea College Basket Demonstration
Berea College’s Student Craft Program presents a basket demonstration at the Center by college students. These unique wood and woven reed wastebaskets made by Berea College students are a signature product.
The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.
For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov