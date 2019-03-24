Artisan Center Features Berea College Broom Demonstration

Berea College’s Student Craft Program presents a broom demonstration at the Center by college students. Brooms have been made at Berea College since the 1930s when a broom factory donated tools and equipment to the college. A variety of types and sizes of brooms have been a continuous part of craft production at the college.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov