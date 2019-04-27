Artisan Center Features Colorful Polymer Clay Jewelry Demonstration

Colorful Polymer Clay Jewelry Demonstrated by BeSpoken Design Artists

Diana Smith Thomas and James Rich of BeSpoken Designs will create colorful jewelry from polymer clay at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

With design and color as his forte, Rich translates his drawings and pen and ink studies into colorful polymer clay. Using a variety of colors, he constructs intricate polymer clay “canes”.

A “cane” is a rod made up of two or more colors, layered to make a pattern that when cut in a cross-section, reveals a design.

Smith Thomas, a Berea College graduate, takes the constructed polymer clay “cane” designs made by Rich, and creates unique jewelry and wearable art. She takes sliced sections of the polymer clay and folds, cuts and joins them, to create necklace pendants, earrings and pins.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov