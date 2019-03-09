Artisan Center Features Cornshuck Flowers

Cornshuck Flowers Created by Darlene Hellard

Darlene Hellard, of McKee, will create an amazing array of flowers from cornshucks on Saturday, March 9. Hellard dyes the cornhusks many colors and then folds and shapes them into a variety of flowers. Over the years, she has come up with ingenious new flower designs.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov