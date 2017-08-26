Artisan Center Features Cottonwood Bark Carving

Working almost entirely with cottonwood bark, William L. Rogers found his creative outlet after a 30-year career with IBM. Rogers will be demonstrating his carving skills on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea

The Montana and Alaskan cottonwood bark that Rogers uses has been harvested from dead trees whose bark has fallen to the ground. All of Rogers’ carvings are original, and because no two pieces of bark are alike, no two of his carvings are exactly alike.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov