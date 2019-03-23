Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments

to Google Calendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Info

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
to Google Calendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Artisan Center Features Felted Bowls and Easter Ornaments - 2019-03-23 10:00:00