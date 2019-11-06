Artisan Center Features Figurative Clay Sculptures

Figurative Clay Sculptures Demonstrated by David Waltz

Artist David Waltz, of Columbia, will demonstrate how he sculpts clay into a wide array of figures that tell a story. He will demonstrate on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea. Waltz’s work is regularly available at the Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov