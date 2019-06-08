Artisan Center Features Handmade Books Demonstration

Handmade Books Demonstrated by Whitney Withington

Whitney Withington, of Berea, will demonstrate her handmade books on June 8, from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov