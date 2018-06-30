Artisan Center Features Leatherworks by Al Wentzel

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Artisan Center Features Leatherworks by Al Wentzel

Leather artist Al Wentzel, of Crab Orchard, will be demonstrating his art on Saturday, June 30. Wentzel creates leather wallets and belts, often tooling designs into them and braiding them together with thin strips of leather. A new artist to the Center, this is Wentzel’s first time demonstrating.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
