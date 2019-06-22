Artisan Center Features Oil Painting Demonstration

On Saturday, June 22, Louie Northern, of Mt. Vernon, will demonstrate his oil painting techniques from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov