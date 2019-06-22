Artisan Center Features Oil Painting Demonstration
Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403
On Saturday, June 22, Louie Northern, of Mt. Vernon, will demonstrate his oil painting techniques from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.
The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.
For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov