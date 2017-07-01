Artisan Center Features Printmaking Techniques in July

Artisan Center Features Printmaking in July

During the month of July the Kentucky Artisan Center will present demonstrations by four Kentucky printmakers who will show visitors an array of print techniques and printing processes.

Steve Wiggins, of Lexington, will demonstrate how he cuts linoleum blocks to create relief images. He will then print these images onto paper and fabric using a small tabletop press. Wiggins has been drawing since he was a child and worked with acrylics and oils before settling on printmaking.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov