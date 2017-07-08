Artisan Center Features Printmaking Techniques in July

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Artisan Center Features Printmaking in July

During the month of July the Kentucky Artisan Center will present demonstrations by four Kentucky printmakers who will show visitors an array of print techniques and printing processes.

 Elizabeth Foley, of Louisville, will demonstrate how she creates and prints her one-of-a-kind monotypes from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Artisan Center. Foley taught art at the Sayre School in Lexington for 20 years and she exhibits her artwork throughout the U. S. 

Also on July 8:

Kentucky Artisan Center will offer visitors free guided tours through the center’s gallery exhibit, “225: Artists Celebrate Kentucky’s History” and in the lobby, “Agates: Kentucky’s Jewels.” Tours are at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. and include a tour of the Center’s outdoor sand sculpture “The Sands of Time,” with information on its construction by artist Damon Farmer.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

