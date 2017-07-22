Artisan Center Features Printmaking Techniques in July

Artisan Center Features Printmaking in July

During the month of July the Kentucky Artisan Center will present demonstrations by four Kentucky printmakers who will show visitors an array of print techniques and printing processes.

Printmaker Nick Baute, co-owner of Hound Dog Press, a full service letterpress shop in Louisville, will demonstrate printmaking from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Center.

In operation since 2008, Hound Dog Press specializes in custom invitations, greeting cards, stationery, posters, art prints and design. All the press’s finished works are printed on vintage letterpress equipment with handset metal and wood letters used for printed type. All of their illustrations are made by hand carving wood and linoleum blocks.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov