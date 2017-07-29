Artisan Center Features Printmaking Techniques in July

Artisan Center Features Printmaking in July

During the month of July the Kentucky Artisan Center will present demonstrations by four Kentucky printmakers who will show visitors an array of print techniques and printing processes.

On Saturday, July 29, artist Marta Dorton, of Lexington, will demonstrate collograph printmaking techniques from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Center.

Dorton states, “After 10 years of printmaking, I still marvel at the surprise on the paper as I pull off the print. I apply ink or paint onto the plate I have created – and run it through the press, each time creating a one-of-a-kind print. I love the planned and the unexpected outcomes.”

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov