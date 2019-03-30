Artisan Center Features Reed Baskets

Reed Baskets Created by Elizabeth Worley

Elizabeth Worley, of Lexington, will weave reed into a wide variety of baskets at the Center. Worley finds old garden and kitchen tools which she incorporates into her baskets and dyes her reed in a range of colors. Come find a new Easter basket for this year!

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov