Artisan Center Features Sculpture with Clay Demonstrations

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

On Saturday, July 28, David Waltz, of Columbia, will sculpt figures from clay at the Kentucky Artisan Center from 10:30 to 3:30. A former schoolteacher, Waltz is a functional potter as well as a sculptor, using clay to create strong forms

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
