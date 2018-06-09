Artisan Center Features Studio Potter John Martin

On Saturday, June 9, studio potter John Martin, of Berea, will demonstrate pottery on the wheel.

Martin’s pottery forms are voluminous and the layered glazes create visual depth and rich colors.

Come watch as Martin throws clay on the potter’s wheel to create beautiful clay forms.

Martin states,” I love the ancient process of pottery making, a process that creates a rich surface of atmospheric markings of fire.”

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov