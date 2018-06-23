Artisan Center Features Watercolor Artist Robert Berger

Berea artist, Robert Berger, will demonstrate his many watercolor techniques on Saturday, June 23 at the Center. Berger, who has a studio/gallery in Old Town, Berea, enjoys painting trains and subjects with a history. He often depicts buildings and sometimes paints the galaxy as seen through telescopes.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov