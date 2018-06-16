Artisan Center Features Woodcarving Demonstrations

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Artisan Center Features Woodcarving Demonstrations

On Saturday, June 16, three members of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers will be on hand to demonstrate their individual carving techniques and talk with visitors. These Central-Kentucky artisans demonstrate on the third Saturday of every month at the Kentucky Artisan Center. Demonstrating on the 16th will be Ron McWhorter of Richmond, Oris Stanton, of Somerset and David Buzzard, of Lexington.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
