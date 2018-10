Artist Donald Perkins Exhibit: Arcadia

Central Bank is pleased to present artist Donald Perkins in his upcoming exhibit entitled, Arcadia. The free reception which is open to the general public is Friday, November 16, 2108 from 4:30pm-6:00pm at 300 W. Vine Street in Lexington. Stop by and enjoy the refreshments and his art of photography. Free parking is available on the customer level parking deck.

For more information call 859-253-6346.