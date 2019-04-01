Artist Lennon Michalski Exhibit at the Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Artist Lennon Michalski creates “…imagery of a world where the line between organic and machine becomes blurred” with his deeply compelling large scale paintings. Michalski will be featured in a solo exhibition this spring in the LASC’s Glo Gallery. His approach to the process of art making is truly unique and unusual. Through the process, Michalski has developed an aesthetic that is visceral, intuitive, and completely his own. Painstakingly, Michalski slowly builds multiple layers of pigments and varnish upon large wooden panels. Michalski’s art teeters somewhere between the color field paintings of the abstract expressionists and the covers of 1950’s pulp science fiction novels.

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org