Artist Talk with Bruce Linn at KMAC

Join KMAC for an evening with artist Bruce Linn, whose painting Building America (2021) serves as a cornerstone within the KMAC Triennial: Divided We Fall exhibition.

Linn’s nine-panel, 54’ long painting depicts the dominant American narrative. In this program, the artist, in conversation with KMAC Curatorial Director, Joey Yates, will go in-depth about how he created the work conceptually and physically, research conducted for the piece, and his thoughts on how popular national histories function within society.

Visit KMAC on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 6pm to hear from Linn and learn more about the Divided We Fall exhibit. This program will last roughly 45 minutes and be followed by Q&A.

This program is free and open to the public, but we ask anyone interested in attending to register by emailing KMAC’s Director of Engagement, Hunter Kissel, at hunter@kmacmuseum.org.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org