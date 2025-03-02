Artist Talk with Tiffany Calvert at KMAC

× Expand KMAC, Tiffany Calvert An image of the artist, Tiffany Calvert, alongside one of her works

Artist Talk w/ Tiffany Calvert at KMAC

Join KMAC and artist Tiffany Calvert for an artist talk and closing reception on Sunday, March 2nd at 2pm. Tiffany will be discussing her body of work in "The Tulips are too Excitable". This event is free and open to the public.

"The Tulips are too Excitable" features work core to Tiffany’s practice involving still life tradition, AI machine learning, and painterly abstraction. Combining old and new media, her work asks the viewer to consider the impact of the digital screen on the ways in which visual culture is generated and consumed. As the discourse surrounding artificial intelligence turns towards the ethics of cultural production, Tiffany’s work exposes the inherent failures that differentiate the machine from the human hand.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org