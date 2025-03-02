Artist Talk with Tiffany Calvert at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Artist Talk w/ Tiffany Calvert at KMAC

Join KMAC and artist Tiffany Calvert for an artist talk and closing reception on Sunday, March 2nd at 2pm. Tiffany will be discussing her body of work in "The Tulips are too Excitable". This event is free and open to the public.

"The Tulips are too Excitable" features work core to Tiffany’s practice involving still life tradition, AI machine learning, and painterly abstraction. Combining old and new media, her work asks the viewer to consider the impact of the digital screen on the ways in which visual culture is generated and consumed. As the discourse surrounding artificial intelligence turns towards the ethics of cultural production, Tiffany’s work exposes the inherent failures that differentiate the machine from the human hand.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Artist Talk with Tiffany Calvert at KMAC - 2025-03-02 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk with Tiffany Calvert at KMAC - 2025-03-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artist Talk with Tiffany Calvert at KMAC - 2025-03-02 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artist Talk with Tiffany Calvert at KMAC - 2025-03-02 14:00:00 ical