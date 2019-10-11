Artist, Activist and Educator Corita Kent Exhibit at Ali Center

Corita Kent: Heroes and Sheroes, a captivating and vibrant exhibition featuring works from the acclaimed American artist, Corita Kent (1918-1986) opens to the public at the Muhammad Ali Center on Friday, October 11th.

Her joyful, subversive – and at times considered controversial – screen prints revolutionized typographic design, confronted the confines of past perspectives and offered a bold new outlook on what the act of creating hope means. The exhibit, which runs through December 29th, will feature 14 serigraph pieces, each one spirited and brilliant, created by Corita Kent. Selected from her larger Heroes and Sheroes series, the highlighted pieces were chosen for display at the Ali Center to align with Muhammad Ali’s history and his Six Core Principles: Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect and Spirituality.

Like Muhammad Ali, Corita Kent knew she possessed unique abilities that could be used to harness positive change in the world, and it was through these gifts for which she would be recognized internationally. Corita’s choice of screen printing as a medium was determined by her wish for art to be widespread and accessible. In the late 1960s, Corita increasingly used art as protest against racism, discrimination, poverty and war. Her resolutely vital voice was hugely influential in America’s anti-authority shift, capturing the spirit of the anti-Vietnam war movement, civil rights movement and feminism. This exhibit encompasses the tragedy and the hope that all individuals around our country were experiencing during the civil rights movement and illustrates how these turbulent times still echo in our world today.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

