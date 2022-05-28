Registration is required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Join us every last Saturday of the month for an artist-led tour of Josephine Sculpture Park. Let’s celebrate International Sculpture Day! Explore a section of the park’s 30 acres and public art installations through the eyes of an artist. Plus gain insider scoop on topics like our artist in residence program, conservation and land management initiatives, sculpture installations, and upcoming events and programs.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org