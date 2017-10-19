Artrageous at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Artrageous is a magical and creative journey through the decades paying tribute to famous icons and music through Live Art, Live Music, Song and Dance.

A palette of color swirls across the stage as a team of artists paint giant portraits right before your very eyes to the sounds of all the songs you love and remember… you will be transported from the 40’s to present and everywhere in between.

These giant artworks jump to life with amazing speed unveiling larger than life icons and masterpieces in just moments, all the while there is constant activity on stage, attracting your attention and delighting your senses with energy, spirit and action.

Bring your dancing shoes and be ready to join us on the stage for some unforgettable audience interaction. A show for the entire family and a journey of a lifetime.

Tickets: $10, $15, $20, $25, $30

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com