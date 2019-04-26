Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

Join the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra for a performance of light classics at one of its most popular programs, Global Passport. The CCO string quartet will turn the stage into a tour bus as they present a program of exciting popular works from around the world, including Tarantella, Les Champs-Elysees, Can-Can and "Besame Mucho!" So dust off your passport, bring your boarding pass and join us as we take you on a global voyage through music. Ages 18 & up. Registration required.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org