Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

to Google Calendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

Join the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra for a performance of light classics at one of its most popular programs, Global Passport. The CCO string quartet will turn the stage into a tour bus as they present a program of exciting popular works from around the world, including Tarantella, Les Champs-Elysees, Can-Can and "Besame Mucho!" So dust off your passport, bring your boarding pass and join us as we take you on a global voyage through music. Ages 18 & up. Registration required.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org

Info

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Arts & Culture Series: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - 2019-04-26 19:00:00