La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Arts Fest 2025 in LaGrange

FREE Admission.

On Saturday, June 7 discover unique handcrafted items from a diverse curated collection of over 70 vendors on Main Street. While you’re in La Grange, stop by the local shops and enjoy lunch at one of the fabulous restaurants! Looking for something fun to do the night before Arts Fest? Enjoy free live music at Springs Park from 6 - 9 pm at our Trackside Tunes event! Our Farmers' Market will also be happening Saturday morning at Springs Park.

If you are interested in being a vendor at this show, please download a vendor application at https://www.lagrangemainstreet.org/arts-fest

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
