Arts and Crafts Festival at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park

A wide range of artists, from woodcarvers to quilters, will be attending the annual Arts and Crafts Festival at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park. This year its being held over Memorial Day weekend on May 26-27, from 9 am - 4 pm. This is a free, family-friendly event.

"Visitors to the Craft Show can enjoy seeing the many talents of over 50 different artisans on display, talk with them about their crafts, purchase unique gifts, and enjoy the beautiful backdrop of Kentucky Lake,” said Aviva Yasgur Recreation Supervisor and Park Naturalist. “What better way to spend part of Memorial Day Weekend!?”

A new event this year is a Chautauqua program sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities Council featuring Rachel Lee Rogers as Jean Ritchie, who became famous playing the dulcimer. Her show is located at the old beach at the park along Kentucky Lake at 1 pm on Saturday. Food concessions will be available.

For more information call 270-362-4271.