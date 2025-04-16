Arts for All Kentucky Side by Side at Kentucky Museum
to
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
Arts for All Kentucky Side by Side at Kentucky Museum
From April 16 to June 21, the annual Arts for All Kentucky Side by Side exhibition will open, showcasing the works of students who have completed this spring’s program alongside teaching artists.
For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/
Info
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family