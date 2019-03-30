ArtsWave Day at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Stomping feet, clashing cymbals and the smell of fresh paint are not the typical sensory sounds and sights one encounters when entering Behringer-Crawford Museum. Except on ArtsWave Day . . .

A part of ArtsWave's Community Campaign, the day offers music, art, dance programs for all ages and a museum-wide scavenger hunt at Behringer-Crawford Museum, all free of charge.

ArtsWave Day activities at the museum include:

10:30- to 11:30 a.m.: The NrityArpana School of Performing Arts will explore 5,000

NrityArpana School of Performing Arts

years of history and culture from India through performance dance and interactive workshop.

12-2 p.m.: Be inspired by University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music students through activities that spark movement, music and imagination.

12-1 p.m.: Get acquainted with Bach's cello music through cellist Nat Chaitkin and Bach & Boombox, a program integrating modern musicians like Bruno Mars and AC/DC with that of classical artists to emphasize that all great music has the same roots.

Nat Chaitkin

1-2 p.m.: Enjoy the School House Symphony's visual display describing different types of instruments.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located in Devou Park, 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. Come check out our ArtsWave Day activities and peruse our four floors of exhibit space. Whether your interest be visual, musical or dancing, BCM's annual ArtsWave day will satisfy your artsy-itch.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org