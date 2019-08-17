Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center

to Google Calendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center

• Acts include: Josh Nolan • Chelsea Nolan • Bek and The Starlight Revue •

Sean Whiting • Prototype • Troy Burchett • Jen Tackett • Donnie Bowling • Brother Smith

• Showtime: 7:00pm

• Tickets: $20.00 Reserved

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Info

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center - 2019-08-17 19:00:00