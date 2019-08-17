Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Woofstock at Mountain Arts Center
• Acts include: Josh Nolan • Chelsea Nolan • Bek and The Starlight Revue •
Sean Whiting • Prototype • Troy Burchett • Jen Tackett • Donnie Bowling • Brother Smith
• Showtime: 7:00pm
• Tickets: $20.00 Reserved
For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com
Info
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653 View Map
Concerts & Live Music