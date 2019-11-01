Assassination at the State House: The Unsolved Mystery of Kentucky’s Governor Goebel

As the Election Day 2019 approaches, come and hear the story of Kentucky’s most infamous gubernatorial race, and its violent aftermath. Author Ron Elliott will discuss the issues at stake in the rancorous 1899 election, recount the drama of William Goebel’s shooting and the standoff that followed, and present evidence used in the trials of the alleged assassins. While you’re here, see the coat Goebel was wearing when he was gunned down, on exhibit in A Kentucky Journey, and walk down Broadway to the scene of the crime. Come and join the conversation!

Cost: $8.00, KHS members $5.00. Payment will be taken the day of, at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. Dessert and coffee will be served. Reservations not required unless ordering a boxed lunch. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Participants are welcome to bring a lunch if desired, or may order a boxed lunch for an additional $10.00.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov