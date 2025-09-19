Astrophotography workshop at Mammoth Cave National Park

Aspiring and seasoned astrophotographers are invited to an Astrophotography Workshop at Mammoth Cave National Park on Friday, Sep. 19. The night’s activities will begin with a night sky evening program at 6:30 p.m. CDT in the outdoor amphitheater and then move to the bus loop behind the visitor center at 7:30 p.m. where participants will set up their astrophotography equipment.

For more information call (270) 758-2192 or visit nps.gov/maca