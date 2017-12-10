Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show for December

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

  Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

December 9 and10 

Athens Schoolhouse offers a Happy Holiday Hunting. It’s the most wonderful time of the year - you’ll find gifts grand and tiny - sweet containers for presents, clever placs to hide them and lovely ways to welcome guests and share the season’s joy. The schoolhouse will be filled with vintage trees, ornaments, sleigh bells, sleds, vintage skis, snow shoes and more. The Gingerbread House will also be here serving complimentary cider and cookies to our guests all weekend long. Our monthly show features a unique collection of curiosities for your Home & Garden.

·         Hours:   Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: Noon to 5pm

·         $2.00 admission for all 3 days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

·         6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY  

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Info
Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515 View Map
859-255-7309
