Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show for December

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

December 9 and10

Athens Schoolhouse offers a Happy Holiday Hunting. It’s the most wonderful time of the year - you’ll find gifts grand and tiny - sweet containers for presents, clever placs to hide them and lovely ways to welcome guests and share the season’s joy. The schoolhouse will be filled with vintage trees, ornaments, sleigh bells, sleds, vintage skis, snow shoes and more. The Gingerbread House will also be here serving complimentary cider and cookies to our guests all weekend long. Our monthly show features a unique collection of curiosities for your Home & Garden.

· Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: Noon to 5pm

· $2.00 admission for all 3 days! | Free & Ample Parking

· 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com