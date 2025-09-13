Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - Lexington

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - Lexington

The Tradition Continues now in our 38th Year, at the historic, Athens-Boonesboro School, Athens Schoolhouse Antique Shows feature 35,000 of square feet of antiques and collectibles under one roof with over 40 carefully screened dealers.

Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden.  The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work.

A huge variety of home decor … that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.

For more information, please visit antiqueskentucky.com/

859.255.7309
