Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Spring has Sprung at Athens Schoolhouse No proper Kentucky garden exists without some type of ornamentation - be it as grand as a Roman statue or as modest as a sturdy clay pot. Regardless of your style there are many garden elements to choose from at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques. Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show, offers a large selection of vintage and antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, silverware, rugs, home decor, collectibles, vintage clothing and jewelry, toys and games, and so much more. Our monthly show features a unique collection of curiosities for your Home & Garden.

About Our Show: Our Monthly show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden. Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com