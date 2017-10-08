Athens West Theatre Company Presents Our Town

Described by dramatist Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," OUR TOWN shares the simplest, but most important, truths about ordinary American life: birth, youth, love, marriage, family, death. The story is deceptively plain: in tiny Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, high school athlete George Gibbs falls in love with his neighbor, the optimistic young Emily Webb and - after a few bouts of cold feet - they marry. But love is never simple, and for every moment we enjoy of sunlight, there are shadows.

Our 2017/2018 season is all about the truth. In an age of alternative facts and fake news, our three plays will explore what we know, how we know it, and why we believe what we believe. A season of facts, fiction, and faith!

October 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 | 8:00PM

October 8, 15, 22 | 2:00PM

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

$28 | $23 for students, seniors, active military

For more information call 859.425.2550 or visit AthensWest.net