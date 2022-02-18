AthensWest Theatre Company's Steel Magnolias
to
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
AthensWest Theatre Company's Steel Magnolias
In a much-anticipated return to Lexington audiences, AthensWest Theatre Company is back onstage with Robert Harling’s southern classic, Steel Magnolias, running February 18–March 6 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.
For more information visit athenswest.net
Info
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Theater & Dance