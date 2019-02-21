AthensWest Theatre Company's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

When George and Martha, a long-married couple in a New England college town, invite the idealistic young Nick and Honey over for a post-faculty party nightcap, an evening of casual cocktails descends quickly into an emotional brawl. Accusations, insults, and blame flow as freely as the drinks – until a terrible secret is shared that cannot be unheard.

Winner of the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play, Albee’s often-hilarious and sometimes-horrifying play holds an unforgettable mirror up to the face of American marriage.

Friday, February 8-Saturday, February 9, Thursday, February 14-Saturday, February 16 & Thursday, February 21-Saturday, February 23 | 8PM

Sunday, February 10, Sunday, February 17 & Sunday, February 24 | 2PM

Downtown Arts Center| 141 East Main Street

Adult $25 | Student/Senior $20

For more information visit athenswest.net