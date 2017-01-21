AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy"

to Google Calendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

JANUARY BALL 2016: A SPEAKEASY

Join AthensWest for a trip back to the Jazz Age with the return of their signature event: The January Ball! Lexington’s beautiful Loudoun House will be transformed into the swankiest speakeasy this side of Capone’s Chicago. Enjoy guest performances by Jenna N. Day, Afterculture Theatre, Volare String Quartet, and more!

Generously sponsored by the Lexington Art League, Burnett Consulting Inc., and D. Scott Neal Inc.

WHEN: 8-11pm, Saturday January 21, 2017

WHERE: Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexington, KY

TICKETS: $40 in advance at http://www.athenswest.net/

$50 at the door, or call the Downtown Arts Center's Box Office at (859) 425-2550

SERVED: Light appetizers and desserts. Cash bar (admission comes with one drink ticket)

ATTIRE: Dress for cocktails (1920’s optional!)

For more information visit athenswest.net

Info

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers, Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy" - 2017-01-21 20:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™