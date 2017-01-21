AthensWest Theatre's "January Ball, A Speakeasy"

JANUARY BALL 2016: A SPEAKEASY

Join AthensWest for a trip back to the Jazz Age with the return of their signature event: The January Ball! Lexington’s beautiful Loudoun House will be transformed into the swankiest speakeasy this side of Capone’s Chicago. Enjoy guest performances by Jenna N. Day, Afterculture Theatre, Volare String Quartet, and more!

Generously sponsored by the Lexington Art League, Burnett Consulting Inc., and D. Scott Neal Inc.

WHEN: 8-11pm, Saturday January 21, 2017

WHERE: Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexington, KY

TICKETS: $40 in advance at http://www.athenswest.net/

$50 at the door, or call the Downtown Arts Center's Box Office at (859) 425-2550

SERVED: Light appetizers and desserts. Cash bar (admission comes with one drink ticket)

ATTIRE: Dress for cocktails (1920’s optional!)

For more information visit athenswest.net